A new report has raised concerns over the growing threat of online child sexual abuse in Britain, with school-issued laptops and tablets allegedly becoming a medium for exploitation. Children as young as 14 are reportedly being groomed by sexual predators online, while devices provided by schools are exposing pupils to harmful and illegal content.

According to The Telegraph, dozens of parents have complained that school-issued devices have allowed their children to access content related to paedophilia, self-harm, radicalisation and pornography. In one instance cited in the report, a teenage girl with autism was able to access information about self-harm before attempting suicide. In another case, eight-year-old children reportedly accessed pictures of naked men on their school-issued laptops. Experts have warned that many of these devices lack adequate software and safeguards to prevent misuse, leaving children vulnerable to online threats. The concerns come amid a sharp rise in the use of digital devices in schools since the Covid-19 pandemic. Around 2.6 million children in the UK reportedly use such devices daily as part of their curriculum.

Conservatives target government over school screen safety

Following the report, Britain's Conservative Party criticised the government over what it described as inadequate safeguards for children using technology in schools. Laura Trott, the shadow education secretary, said, "Labour must get a grip on screens in schools, put children’s safety first and stop treating them as guinea pigs for technology that risks leaving them open to abuse."

The Conservatives have pledged to limit screen time in schools and scrap screen-based examinations if they return to power.

The UK government, meanwhile, has acknowledged the seriousness of the concerns, saying that keeping children safe both inside and outside schools remains its top priority. It stressed that every school must have robust monitoring systems in place to protect pupils from illegal content online.

What is the UK government's plan?

As part of its proposed measures, the UK government is set to block children below the age of 16 from accessing certain social media platforms from next year.

It also plans to deploy hash-matching technology, which compares online content against a database of known illegal material. The technology is expected to help pornographic websites identify and remove child sexual abuse material, preventing it from being circulated further. The system will also be used to identify and remove terrorist content. In addition, online platforms have been asked to ban users who post or share child sexual abuse material.

Online sexual exploitation: A global crisis

The threat of online sexual exploitation is not limited to the UK. It is a global problem affecting children across countries and digital platforms.

According to a recent UNICEF report, around 20 million children aged between 12 and 17 were sexually exploited by perpetrators using technology, including social media.