Seven years ago, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in prison while he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

While an autopsy concluded that he died of suicide, a top forensic expert has now reignited the mystery around his death.

Dr. Michael Freeman, who is a consultant in forensic medicine, claimed that Epstein was strangled using a ligature, most likely from behind.

He presented his findings after analysing the autopsy files and photographs provided by Epstein's brother Mark.

Remember, he has repeatedly alleged that Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in his jail cell.

While maintaining that his research was not paid by Mark Epstein, Dr Freeman also conceded that his research has not been peer-reviewed.

But why does he believe that this is a murder?

According to the forensic expert, there are signs indicating an assault on Epstein, including a deep haemorrhage to his left shoulder and injuries that appear to be consistent to being struck in the face.

He also claimed that these injuries and the way the body was found don't add up.

Previously, Dr Freeman has served as a cause-of-death expert in the U.S. for cases of death in police custody, including George Floyd in Minnesota.

However, an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice reiterated the cause of Epstein's death.

The medical examiner who performed his autopsy stressed that his injuries were indicative of a suicide by hanging rather than strangulation.

Additionally, no evidence of defensive wounds was found.

It also recorded an alleged suicide attempt by Epstein on July 23, 2019, which was barely days before his death.

At the same time, it flagged the failures of prison authorities, which included not assigning a cellmate to Epstein, allowing him to have excess linen, and leaving him unmonitored and locked alone in his cell for hours.

Remember, back in 2019, the then U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr also raised some key concerns.

For instance, he said that there were serious irregularities at the New York jail where Epstein died.

While the New York medical examiner's office asserted that it stands by its suicide ruling, Dr. Freeman's claims raise some serious questions.

If his theory is taken at face value, how did Epstein get strangled by an unknown assailant in such a high-security American prison?

Is there something amiss in the pictures of his dead body, which have not been publicly disclosed?

Also, is there a possible global link to the conspiracy regarding his death?

Remember, the Epstein files continue to cast a long shadow on the upper echelons of power.

This convicted sex offender's ties with politicians, academics and scientists have taken the world by a storm.

With a top forensic expert raising suspicion, will Epstein's death be reinvestigated?