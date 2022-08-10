Qatar World Cup to kick off sooner than expected as FIFA allows hosts to play first - Report

Football fans worldwide may be in for a treat, considering how the biggest footballing event in the world is seemingly inching close faster than what fans were expecting. A report by Reuters suggests that FIFA has moved to prepone the highly anticipated World Cup by a day in addition to offering the host nation the tournament's first draw.

Should FIFA's ruling regarding the change in dates pass, fans will be able to enjoy the opening ceremony and Qatar's first game on Sunday, i.e. November 20th. In accordance with the new dates, the tournament will span from 20 November through to 18 December 2022. Per the previous schedule, the opening ceremony was set to take place before the Group A contest between Qatar and Ecuador on November 21st.

However, this created an extremely unusual situation considering how two games were scheduled to be played before the opening ceremony. The Group A game between the African champions Senegal and Netherlands and the Group B game between England and Iran were scheduled to take place before the opening ceremony even though it is customary for the ceremony to be held before all the action.

The plan to prepone the event was put in motion after Qatar expressed interest in opening the tournament as it has become the norm for the host country to kick off the action. However, the Bureau of the FIFA Council, consisting of president Gianni Infantino and the heads of the six FIFA regional confederations, needs to arrive at a consensus regarding the issue before a change in dates can be authorized.

The scheduled match between England and Iran and other Group B games will remain unaffected by the change of dates. However, the Senegal vs. Netherlands match will most likely face a short delay. Although the motion to change the dates was moved on short notice, it is expected to be agreed upon soon.