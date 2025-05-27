Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted at his exit from Saudi Pro League football club Al Nassr in a social medial post. Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in 2022/23 and played two and a half season there.

"This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all," wrote Ronaldo on Instagram as a caption to his image in Al Nassr kit T shirt.

There's, however, no clarity on where Ronaldo is going next as mentioned in his post.

For Al Nassr, Ronaldo played 76 games over two and a half years and scored 74 goals in total. He joined roughly in the middle of 2022-23 season and played 16 games, scoring 14 goals and offering two assists.

In the next season, his first full year at Al Nassr, he played 30 games and scored 35 goals to go with 11 assists. In the last season, Ronaldo played 30 games again and scored 25 goals to go with three assists.

Recently, Ronaldo was named Forbes richest athlete in the world for the third consecutive year. He topped the list with whopping estimated earning of $275 million from his salary at Saudi club Al Nassr and endorsements. This is the fifth time overall and third year in a row that Ronaldo has topped the prestigious list.

This is also the third best earnings ever by an athlete to feature in the Forbes list behind only boxer Floyd Mayweather, who earned $300 million in 2015 and $285 million in 2018.

While there's no Indian in the list, Ronaldo's rival on the field Lionel Messi is fifth on the list with total earnings of $135 million. He earned $60 million of the total by playing for the USA's Major League Soccer (MLS) and remaining $75 million from other endorsements.