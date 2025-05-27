In a horrific incident, a car ploughed through the people part of the trophy parade of Liverpool's Premier League title celebration in Liverpool (UK) on Monday (May 26).

The Merseyside Police in northwest England released a statement about the incident and said: "The car stopped at the scene and a male has been detained."

The statement also said that they were contacted about 6 PM local time "following reports a car been in collision with a number of pedestrians."

“We would ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding tonight’s incident on Water Street in Liverpool city centre," requested the police further.

“We can confirm the man arrested is a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision,” it added.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer reacted to the incident and called it ‘appalling’ and added thanked the police and emergency services for the response.

“The scenes in Liverpool are appalling — my thoughts are with all those injured or affected. I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident. I’m being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate,” the UK PM wrote on X.

One of the eyewitness recalled the horrific moment and told local news outlet Skynews: “We were literally like sardines walking up the street, and then we heard beeping and screaming and when we looked up, there was a black, people carrier, driving straight towards us,” said Chelsea Yuen.

“Me and my friend Francesca jumped out the way and pulled her little girl out the way.”