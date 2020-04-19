With 'Boy With Luv' featuring Halsey, BTS becomes fastest K-pop group to reach 750 million views

K-pop group BTSkeeps breaking their own records. The latest one involves their one-year-old song 'Boy With Luv' featured Halsey. The song has become the fastest Korean boy group music video to cross 750 million views on YouTube.

The song was released on April 12, 2019, as the title track to their album 'Map of the Soul: Persona'.

On April 15 2020, the music video surpassed 750 million views -taking only a year and three days to hit the milestone.

This is not the first time that the pop group has reached a milestone. Earlier BTS' 'DNA' took one year, eight months to reach 750 million views on YouTube.

'DNA' is also one of the most commented videos in YouTube history. The music video released 3 three years ago but fans continue to comment on the video till date.