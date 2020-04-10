From Lewis Capaldi to Billie Eilish: 10 biggest albums of 2020 in the UK

Eminem - Music to Be Murdered By

'Music to Be Murdered By' is the eleventh studio album by American rapper Eminem, released on January 17, and features collaborations with Black Thought, Q-Tip, Juice Wrld, Ed Sheeran, Young M.A, Skylar Grey, Don Toliver, Anderson .Paak, Royce da 5'9", Kxng Crooked and Joell Ortiz and others.

The album's title, cover art and concept are inspired by the Alfred Hitchcock and Jeff Alexander 1958 spoken word album Alfred Hitchcock Presents 'Music to Be Murdered By'.

(Photograph:Twitter)