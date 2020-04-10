From Lewis Capaldi to Billie Eilish: 10 biggest albums of 2020 in the UK

While we have only been past the first quarter of this year, we already have our top picks!
The debut album of Lewis Capaldi was released on 17 May 2019. It includes the top 10 singles such as 'Grace', the UK and US number one single 'Someone You Loved' and 'Hold Me While You Wait', among several previously included on Capaldi's episodes.
'Heavy Is the Head' is the second studio album by British rapper Stormzy. It was released on 13 December 2019 and features collaborations with some popular singers Aitch, Burna Boy, Ed Sheeran, Headie One, H.E.R., and Yebba. Album include some chart-toppers singles 'Vossi Bop', 'Crown', 'Wiley Flow' and 'Own It'.
'Music to Be Murdered By' is the eleventh studio album by American rapper Eminem, released on January 17, and features collaborations with Black Thought, Q-Tip, Juice Wrld, Ed Sheeran, Young M.A, Skylar Grey, Don Toliver, Anderson .Paak, Royce da 5'9", Kxng Crooked and Joell Ortiz and others.
The album's title, cover art and concept are inspired by the Alfred Hitchcock and Jeff Alexander 1958 spoken word album Alfred Hitchcock Presents 'Music to Be Murdered By'.
'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' is the debut studio album of Billie Eilish. It was released on March 29, 2019. The songs of the album explore themes such as modern youth, drug addiction, heartbreak, suicide, and mental health, with lyrical sensibilities of humor and horror.
The album was of seven singles, four of which were platinum-certified in the US – 'Bury a Friend', 'Wish You Were Gay', 'All the Good Girls Go to Hell', and the worldwide hit 'Bad Guy'. while in the UK it had made Eilish the youngest female solo act to chart at number one.
Ed Sheeran fourth studio album 'No.6 Collaborations Project' was released on 12 July 2019. The album is a follow-up to Sheeran's 2011 EP No. 5 Collaborations Project, and includes a range of guest appearances from artists such as Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Travis Scott, Eminem.
The album include singles like 'I Don't Care' with Bieber, 'Cross Me' featuring Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock, 'Beautiful People' featuring Khalid and many more. The album debuted and top the UK Albums Chart and US Billboard 200
'Fine Line' is the second studio album of Harry Styles, released on 13 December 2019 and includes four singles—'Lights Up', 'Watermelon Sugar', 'Adore You', and 'Falling' The album was number three on the UK Albums Chart and number one on the Billboard 200, making it Styles' second consecutive number-one album in the US.
'Big Conspiracy' by British rapper J Hus was released on 24 January 2020. The album features production from frequent collaborator Jae5, alongside IO, TSB and Nana Rogues, plus guest appearances from Icèe TGM, Koffee, Burna Boy and Ella Mai. It follows the 2017 debut album, Common Sense, and the 2018 EP Big Spang.
The album debuted atop the UK Albums Chart, becoming J Hus' first UK number-one album.
BTS fourth Korean-language album 'Map of the Soul: 7' was released on February 21, 2020. The album debuted atop the US Billboard 200 with 422,000 album-equivalent units sold in the first week, including 347,000 pure album sales, making it BTS' fourth consecutive chart-topper.
The album was supported by two singles, out of which the lead single 'On' debuted and peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the band's first top five on the chart.
Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding was released on September 6, 2019. The album features guest appearances from DaBaby, Future, Halsey, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott, SZA, Swae Lee, and Young Thug. The album also includes the Billboard Hot 100 number one single, 'Sunflower', a collaboration with American rapper Swae Lee, from the 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' soundtrack.
