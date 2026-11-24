The critically acclaimed documentary You Can See Everything arrives in Indian theatres this Friday, November 27. Directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, the film takes an unconventional look at the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes, Theranos founder, who went from being hailed as a tech visionary to being convicted of massive corporate fraud. By filming Holmes in the final days before she reported to prison, the movie offers a rare glimpse into her personal life and the gap between her carefully crafted public image and the reality of her scandal.

Directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, the film has drawn widespread attention and praise for its unconventional storyline, which documents the journey of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

The rise of Elizabeth Holmes

From being hailed as the next Steve Jobs to becoming the face of one of America's biggest corporate fraud scandals, Elizabeth Holmes's story is one of ambition, deception and a spectacular fall from grace. The former Silicon Valley entrepreneur promised to change the way the world approached healthcare, built a company valued at billions of dollars and convinced some of the most powerful people in business to believe in her vision. But behind the headlines, magazine covers, and billion-dollar valuations was a technology that failed to deliver on its promises.

Holmes founded Theranos in 2003 after leaving Stanford University at the age of 19. Her vision was simple but ambitious: make blood testing accessible to everyone by developing technology that could perform hundreds of medical tests with just a few drops of blood collected through a finger prick. She believed this could make early diagnosis easier while reducing the cost and inconvenience of conventional blood tests.

Her pitch quickly found powerful backers. Investors, including media mogul Rupert Murdoch and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, helped Theranos raise nearly $945 million. Holmes also built an influential board featuring former US senators and secretaries of state. Her distinctive black turtlenecks, deep voice, and intense public persona became part of her carefully constructed image as a visionary entrepreneur. In 2014, Theranos reached a $9 billion valuation, making Holmes a celebrated billionaire at just 30.

The fall and jail sentence

The image began to unravel in 2015 when The Wall Street Journal published an investigation questioning the reliability of the company's testing technology. It emerged that Theranos was relying on traditional machines for a significant number of tests rather than its much-publicised proprietary devices. Investigations followed, the company eventually shut down, and Holmes was convicted in 2022 of defrauding investors. She received an 11-year-and-three-month prison sentence and began serving it in May 2023.

About You Can See Everything

Interestingly, just 34 days before reporting to prison, Holmes opened the doors of her home to filmmakers Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim. Their film, You Can See Everything, grew into a three-year filmmaking project, capturing her life with partner Billy Evans and their children, while examining the gap between the person Holmes presents and the questions surrounding her past.

What makes You Can See Everything particularly significant is the conversation it has sparked around the Academy Awards. A24 is pushing the documentary not just in the Best Documentary Feature category but also for Best Picture, a move that could challenge one of the Oscars' longest-standing distinctions.