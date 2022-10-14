Watch: Rapper Chucky Chuck blasts weed smoke at audience mid performance

The crowd at the Kushstock festival was in for a surprise recently when they were blasted with weed smoke while attending rapper Chucky Chuck's performance.

The rapper asked his aids to blast the fog machine at the audience, mid-performance and later shared the video on social media.



Few countries have made smoking cannabis legally. In the United States, it is legal in the state of California where the music festival took place.

The rapper posted the video from this weekend's festival in Adelanto, CA with a caption that says, "F*** a fog machine."



The rapper claimed that he worked with two custom cannabis creation companies to make it happen. The company reportedly attached a leaf blower to a big pipe whith weed inside it.



He wrote: "We had @elite_solution and @essmokebusters on deck last night at Kushstock in Adelanto nothing but vibes all day mad love @kushstockcali @kushed_out_818 @garage_powder @donutz4dollarz @mikeceo1 @bvrbiexx everyone that rocked with me performed vended or just came to have a good time shut out to everybody involved !!!!! #DGAF".

The act left fans visibly amused as they termed the episode as a 'game stepper'.



According to the Kushstock festival's official page, this was the fifth edition of the festival. The festival is a fully compliant and licensed weed festival and has had a total of over 100,000 attendees at its events.



In the past, the festival has hosted popular artists including E40, Juicy J, Long Beach Dub All-Stars, Baby Bash, Dizzy Wright, Bone Thugs N Harmony, Too Short, Don Carlos, Immortal Technique, Suga Free, The Luniz, Kottonmouth Kings and others.