Watch: Prince William, Kate surprise schoolkids with virtual visit amid COVID-19 outbreak

Prince William and Kate Middleton surprised schoolkids during a virtual visit today amid cheers. It was more like a show-and-tell session by youngsters whose parents were busy on the frontline of the UK's coronavirus battle. As both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dropped in to motivate the schoolkids of Casterton Primary Academy in Lancashire, it became a video worth watching.

Calling it the “good northern volunteering spirit” of staff as they talked to teachers at the school, Kate and Prince William chatted for a bit with kids as they showed pictures of their parents who are risking their lives in times of crisis. One kid showed them a picture and said, “This is a picture of my mum and she works for the NHS as an admin for the health visitors and I’m really proud of her.” The Duke said: “Well done you! Look at that, that’s a great picture.”

Kate added, “You should be very proud of her, they’re doing an amazing job, all the NHS workers, so well done.”

Also read: UK’s COVID-19 Film and TV Emergency Relief Fund launched with $3 million

Talking about their virtual visit, the chief executive of trust that runs the school, Anita Ghidotti, said, “It was just absolutely fantastic. I can’t believe they chose us, out of everyone in the country. Everyone feels very special. It has been a real boost.”

In the video as kids had homemade bunny ears on them, William said, “I like your bunny ears, they look like the real deal – that’s a strong look!”

Watch the video here:

One child told him they had finished a history project, adding: “The first William was William the Conqueror. What do you want to be called?” WIlliam responded with, “I don’t think I can answer that.”

In the video, Kate praised the school authorities and all those who manage to keep the school open when some kids don’t have parents around as they are first responders. She said, “To you and everyone who is in during this time, it must be such a relief for all the parents who are key workers to know their children have the normality and structure, and they’ve got a safe place. So really, really well done and for all of you. I know it’s not easy circumstances but it’s fantastic.”