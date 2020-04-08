UK’s COVID-19 Film and TV Emergency Relief Fund launched with $3 million

The British Film Institute and the Film and TV Charity have now launched the UK’s COVID-19 Film and TV Emergency Relief Fund with an initial $3 million to distribute to those impacted by the crisis.

This Relief Fund was announced with a $1.2 million donation from Netflix.

The fund has attracted financial support from the BFI, BBC Studios, BBC Content, WarnerMedia and several individuals.

This announcement comes after a new survey by the Film and TV Charity revealed that more than nine in 10 (93 per cent) of freelancers in the UK are no longer working due to the pandemic, with three-quarters (74 per cent) not expected to qualify for either of the British government's financial support schemes. Last week, the UK's major broadcasters all urged the government to help those workers in the industry who "fall through the cracks" of these schemes.

“Unprecedented times call for an exceptional response," said Film and TV Charity CEO Alex Pumfrey. "The COVID-19 Film and TV Emergency Relief Fund is unique, time-limited and designed to provide financial support where the need is most acute. Our systems will highlight applicants who are experiencing particular distress and our experienced team will respond to those red flags with personal follow-up calls."