Tributes pour in for legendary singer-songwriter John Prine who died of COVID-19

Acclaimed singer-songwriter John Prine died aged 73 from complications of coronavirus. He was taken to a hospital in Nashville on March 26 after suffering from symptoms of coronavirus, according to his wife Fiona Whelan Prine, who also happens to be his manager.

Hailed as “One of America’s greatest songwriters” in tributes from fellow artists, John Prine’s management confirmed that he died on Tuesday.

In a statement, The Recording Academy shared: "We join the world in mourning the passing of revered country and folk singer/songwriter John Prine. Widely lauded as one of the most influential songwriters of his generation, John's impact will continue to inspire musicians for years to come. We send our deepest condolences to his loved ones."

Soon after the news of his death, tributes started pouring in. Country music singer Margo Price paid a tribute and wrote, "It hurts so bad to read the news. I am gutted. My hero is gone. My friend is gone. We'll love you forever John Prine."

Bruce Springsteen said, "Over here on E Street, we are crushed by the loss of John Prine. John and I were 'New Dylans' together in the early 70s and he was never anything but the lovliest guy in the world. A true national treasure and a songwriter for the ages. We send our love and prayers to his family."

Country music star Sheryl Crow said Prine's music would endure. She tweeted: "My heart hurts learning that John Prine has passed away. He is singing with the angels. You will be missed but your songs will live on."

Ryan Peake, from the band Nickelback, said on the group's Twitter account: "Sad news about John Prine. Amazing songwriter and musician. It's a big loss to the music industry. Bill Withers and John Prine in a week. Goddamn it."

Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi said: "RIP John Prine. This sucks."

Rosanna Arquette wrote: "God bless you John Prine rest in power."

Over his more than 50-year career, John Prine is considered one of the most influential songwriters of his generation.

