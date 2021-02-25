Watch: BTS win hearts with their rock solid performances on MTV Unplugged

It was a big night for BTS fans as the K pop band featured on the much-anticipated MTV Unplugged episode that aired on February 24. The global pop stars crooned ‘Telepathy’ lyrics from the chart topping album ‘BE’ and the ARMY couldn’t get over it. “In the days that feel the same / I’m the happiest when I meet you / In my everyday life that is different every day / the person that is you is the most special to me," sang Jungkook and Jimin of BTS.

It was unlike any other MTV Unplugged episodes as was announced by the channel on February 9. They had then said that BTS will bring its own iteration of the iconic Unplugged format to life straight from Seoul, South Korea. They sang their career’s most-defining hits and songs from their latest album ‘BE’.

For ‘Telepathy’, BTS created a basement-style room filled with arcade games, couch, and more giving the old-school retro vibes. It is to be noted this was first performance of the B-side track. As they performed, Jimin reminded everyone that member Suga had returned to the stage after recovering from his recent shoulder surgery. Explaining the song, the rapper said, "We are in a situation where we can't meet the fans around the world in person due to COVID-19. So the song's lyrics describe the current situation of temporarily being apart from each other.”

Apart from other songs of theirs, BTS also performed ‘Fix You’ originally by popular band Coldplay. They then wrapped up the episode with their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 tracks 'Life Goes On', 'Dynamite' and gave a performance to remember with their live band - The Ghost Band.

Previously, MTV Unplugged has seen some other iconic performances too including those from Paul McCartney, Mariah Carey, Eric Clapton, Bruce Springsteen, Shakira, Alannis Morissette, Pearl Jam, and Nirvana and others.

