K pop band BTS to feature in a Japanese film 'Signal'

BTS fans can rejoice as the Korean pop band is set to drop a new original soundtrack in collaboration with Japanese rock band Back Number for the upcoming Japanese movie ‘Signal’. The film is a remake of a Korean drama with the same name.

The song is called ‘Film Out’ and will be part of the Japanese film in its theatrical release.

BTS member Jungkook worked with Back Number’s vocalist Iyori Shimizu to create the song. It’s said to be an emotional ballad about a person who never disappears from the heart and still is remembered! The preview of the song was released on February 16.

Previously, BTS' single 'Stay Gold' from their album 'Map Of The Soul: 7 - The Journey' served as an Original Sound Track for Japanese drama, ‘Spiral Labyrinth – DNA Forensic Investigation’. The second original track 'Your Eyes Tell' served as an OST for a Japanese movie ‘Kimi No Me Ga Toikakete Iru’ which is a remake of the Korean movie, ‘Always’. It was co-written and co-composed by the youngest member of Korean pop band BTS' Jungkook.

