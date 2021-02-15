BTS achieves an incredible feat with 2017 release DNA as it crosses 1.2 billion views on YouTube

BTS is at it again.

The Korean pop band has done it again with their song as ‘DNA’, the title track from their mini-album titled ‘Love Yourself: Her’ has achieved 1.2 billion views on YouTube. This also makes them the first K-Pop boy group to achieve this incredible feat.

The only other Korean artists in the billion views club are BLACKPINK (DDU-DU DDU-DU and Kill This Love) and solo artist PSY (Gangnam Style and Gentleman).

For those unversed, ‘DNA’ is an EDM and pop song. The lyrics of the song are all about fate and love at first sight.

The song’s music video was released in 2017 and has been a hit since then. DNA had previously ranked on Billboard's Hot 100 for four consecutive weeks.

Meanwhile, Army can stay excited as BTS is all set to release ‘BE: Essential Edition’ on February 19, 2021. The Korean pop band will also be performing in an hour-long special show for MTV Unplugged. It will be aired on February 24, 2021.

