BTS to feature on ‘MTV Unplugged’ concert scheduled to air in February

Good news for BTS fans as the Korean pop band is set to feature on MTV Unplugged.

The K-pop band BTS will feature on ‘MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS’ that is scheduled to air on February 23. It will air exclusively in the US on MTV as well as around the world.

BTS star Jungkook's selfie becomes 2021’s second most liked tweet

The show promises to feature some amazing sets from BTS. Fans can expect favourites like ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Life Goes On’ among some other hits.

BTS have continued to have a soaring popularity among masses with their upbeat music and quirky music videos that have connected with the younger world audience. With ‘Dynamite’, the song and the corresponding album, BTS zoomed past other groups and stayed atop Billboard charts for the larger part of 2020 and now in 2021 too.

In addition to numerous Grammy, Billboard and MTV Video Music Awards, BTS were honored by TIME as “The Most Influential People of 2019.”