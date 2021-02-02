BTS star Jungkook's selfie becomes 2021’s second most liked tweet

Korean pop star Jungkook of BTS is on a high after his selfie became the 2nd most liked tweet of 2021. The first is only of US President Joe Biden.

The said record-breaking selfie was shared from the official handle of Korean pop band BTS. In the picture, Jungkook was seen in a white tee and black jacket.

The picture has to date recorded some 2.9 million likes and more than 800k retweets.

#BTS's #Jungkook has the most liked Artist tweet of 2021 with 2.8 MILLION likes!😋👊👨‍🎤🥇🕊️2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣👑💜It's the 2nd most liked tweet of 2021, after #JoeBiden's! https://t.co/DAKF4J7plR pic.twitter.com/xY0IalYLQ5 — World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) January 30, 2021 ×

Earlier, in an interview with Weverse Magazine, BTS star Jungkook said, “There's a lot I want to do, and a lot I want to achieve was asked what keeps him motivated to do more and improve himself constantly. I must never let it go. That’s what I always think. I have to keep it close to me, even if I get bored, or I don’t want to hear it, or it feels like a hassle. I want to keep on making music. It may be long ways down the road, but I want to prove myself with my music."

