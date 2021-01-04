BTS singer Jungkook buys house worth $7 billion near Indian embassy residence in South Korea

BTS singer Jungkook has bought a new home in South Korea.

The BTS singer has brought a home in the plush locality of Itaewon in South Korea and the ARMY can’t stop getting excited for him. This news comes weeks after he sold his luxury Trimage complex apartment, back in October.

According to several reports, the house is described as a single-family property that was built in 1976. The BTS singer has reportedly shelled out ₩7.63 billion KRW ($7,050,940 USD) for the house.

Media reports suggest that Jungkook's house has two floors and is spread across 230.72 square meters aka 2483 square feet.

The new house is literally five minutes away from Nine One Hannam which also housed BTS’s dorm. Also, the location is as such that it falls in a diplomatic district which is popular among foreign diplomats and residents. It is reported that the house is close to the Kuwait embassy, ​​the residence of the Indian embassy, ​​and Samsung Seung Ji.

