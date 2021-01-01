BTS ends 2020 with a live gig featuring Steve Aoki, Halsey

Globally recognised Korean-pop band BTS ended 2020 on a musical note, dedicating the gig to their ARMY. The seven-membered band did a digital concert with singers Halsey, Lauv and Steve Aoki connecting remotely.



The Grammy-nominated band played their chart-topping first English single 'Dynamite' and many songs from their latest album 'BE'. They also sang 'Make it right' with singer Lauv, who joined the stage with the help of hologram technology.



The band performed their hits 'MIC DROP' and 'Boy with luv' accompanied by DJ Steve Aoki and singer Halsey respectively on an LED screen.



Also read: How K-Pop band BTS became the beacon of hope in a distressing year



Ahead of the show on December 31, Steve Aoki had tweeted: "I can`t tell u how insane this event will be. But u already know this!! @BTS_twt on NYE and me @halsey and @lauvsongs supporting our boys. If u aren`t #army then ure missing out. Happy New Years everyone!!!"

I can’t tell u how insane this event will be. But u already know this!! @BTS_twt on NYE and me @halsey and @lauvsongs supporting our boys. If u aren’t #army then ure missing out. Happy New Years everyone!!! Watch it pay per view pic.twitter.com/TRSI1GZ6Pw — Steve Aoki (@steveaoki) December 31, 2020 ×

BTS named entertainer of the year by Time magazine



The "2021 NEW YEAR`S EVE LIVE" show also featured South Korean acts Lee Hyun, Bumzu, NU`EST, GFriend, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and ENHYPEN. The show was planned to be held both online and offline, but due to Covid-19, it was only streamed online.