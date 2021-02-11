From Nicki Minaj to Halsey: Best of BTS collabs that you have to add to your playlist

K-pop boys, the BTS group continue to get bigger and bigger taking the internet by a storm everytime they release a new album. Here are some of their most prominent collaborations with other pop stars/ rap artists.

Idol (Remix) – BTS x Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj joined BTS for their lead single from their third compilation album 'Love Yourself: Answer' (2018). The remix version of the song features Nicki Minaj. The single debuted at number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the two versions combined sold 43,000 downloads in their first week of sale in the US. It is certified gold by the RIAA.



(Photograph:Twitter)