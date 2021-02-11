From Nicki Minaj to Halsey: Best of BTS collabs that you have to add to your playlist
K-pop boys, the BTS group continue to get bigger and bigger taking the internet by a storm everytime they release a new album. Here are some of their most prominent collaborations with other pop stars/ rap artists.
Nicki Minaj joined BTS for their lead single from their third compilation album 'Love Yourself: Answer' (2018). The remix version of the song features Nicki Minaj. The single debuted at number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the two versions combined sold 43,000 downloads in their first week of sale in the US. It is certified gold by the RIAA.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Mic Drop (Remix) – BTS x Steve Aoki featuring Desiigner
BTS released the remix version of Mic Drop with the American producer and DJ Steve Aoki. It features a guest appearance by American rapper Desiigner. The remix version debuted at number 28 on the US Billboard Hot 100, becoming the band's first track to reach the top 40 on the chart. The song appeared at number 37 on the Canadian Hot 100 and number 46 on the UK Singles Chart.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Brand New day – BTS x Zara Larsson
'A Brand New Day' is the second song off of BTS' original soundtrack album for BTS World, their official game. BTS' V and J-Hope feature on the track, alongside Swedish sensation Zara Larsson.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Boy with love-BTS x Halsey
K-pop group BTS broke their own records with the 'Boy With Luv', featuring Halsey. The song became the fastest Korean boy group music video to cross 750 million views on YouTube. The song, which was the title track to their album 'Map of the Soul: Persona' was certified as Platinum by the RIAA.
(Photograph:Twitter)
On (Remix)-BTS x Sia
BTS collaborated with the pop icon SIA for their album 'Map of the Soul: 7' hit song 'ON'. A remix version of their song was hit and was available digitally and on the streaming services.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Dream Glow – BTS x Charli XCX
BTS Jin, Jimin and Jungkook of the South Korean boy band BTS and their collaboration with the British singer Charli XCX, 'Dream Girl' was quite a hit. The first song from the BTS World soundtrack was released for a mobile game of the same name. The track received a positive review and appeared in Billboard US Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Change – RM x Wale
BTS rapper RM and Wale's first collaboration come out in 2017. The song deals with racism, bullying and the importance of art to spread the awareness around the globe.