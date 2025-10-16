From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, here's a look at the top five right-hand batters with most international runs. This list also includes Ricky Ponting, Mahela Jayawardene and Jacques Kallis
Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar tops the list of right-hand batters with most international runs. In 664 international matches, Sachin scored 34,357 runs at an average of 48.52.
Sachin also holds the record as the first and only player to score 100 international centuries.
Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, is the third-highest run scorer of all time. The right-hand batter has amassed 27,599 runs in 550 international matches across formats.
The former Australian captain, Ricky Ponting, is third on the list of right-hand batters with the most international runs. In his international career, Ponting played 560 matches and scored 27,483 runs at an average of 45.95. His tally also includes 71 centuries.
The former Sri Lankan batter, Mahela Jayawardene, features in the fourth place among the highest scoring right-handers in international cricket. Jayawardene hammered 25,957 runs in 652 international matches at an average of 39.15.
The former Proteas all-rounder, Jacques Kallis, is fifth on this list with 25,534 runs in 519 international matches. His tally also includes 62 centuries and 149 half-centuries.