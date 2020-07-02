Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' co-star Sanjana Sanghi is not leaving Mumbai permanently

Just weeks before her debut film 'Dil Bechara' was to premiere on Disney + Hotstar, newcomer Sanjana Sanghi on Wednesday hinted at leaving Mumbai and shifting her base to Delhi permanently.



On Tuesday Sanjana was called in for interrogation by the Mumbai police. A day later, Sanjana shared a photo of herself in what seemed like the airport and bid goodbye to Mumbai city where she was based while shooting for Mukesh Chhabra's film 'Dil Bechara'. A remake fo Hollywood film 'The Fault In Our Stars' the film is Sushant Singh Rajput's last film.



Sanjana wrote a cryptic note along with her selfie, hinting that she may never return to Mumbai. "Khuda hafiz, Mumbai. Chaar mahine baad apke darshan hue. Main chali Delhi vaapis. Aapki sadke kuch alag si lagi, sunsaan thi, shayaad mere dil mein jo dukh hai, mere nazariye ko badal rahe hain, ya shayaad filhaal aap bhi thode dukh mein hain (Bye, Mumbai. It took me four months to see you. I'm going back to Delhi. Your streets seemed a little different, they were empty. Perhaps the sadness in my heart is changing my viewpoint, or perhaps you are also in pain)," read her post.

She ended the note with, "Milte hain? Jaldi. Ya shayad, nahi (See you... soon... or may be not)."



On Thursday, though, Sanjana issued a clarification and stated that her post had been misconstrued and that she was not saying goodbye to Mumbai permanently. "Did not mean any kind of "bidding adieu" forever- not to Mumbai, not to anything else," Sanjana wrote.



"I've been back home in Delhi since February throughout lockdown!" added Sanjana and said that her bidding goodbye to Mumbai was only till the COVID situation improved in the city.





Sanjana was first seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Rockstar'. She has also featured in numerous advertisements over the years.



Sanjana was questioned by the police in relation to #MeToo allegations which had alleged that Rajput had harassed the young actress on the sets of 'Dil Bechara'. Sanjana had gone on record to deny the incident and clear Rajput's name from the controversy back in 2018. On Wednesday too she reportedly denied making complaints about the late actor's behaviour.

Post Rajput's untimely death, Sanjana has shared heartwrenching tributes for her co-star on her Instagram page.

Fans had demanded a theatrical release of 'Dil Bechara' but the makers decided to give the film a digital release instead. The film will be available to non-subscribers of the OTT platform as well.