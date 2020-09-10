'Star Wars', 'Avatar' VFX experts to work on Prabhas' starrer 'Adipurush'?

Ever since the project has been announced, it’s been one of the most-talked about films. We are talking about Prabhas’ ‘Adipurush’ that has been creating quite a buzz.

The latest news from the big-budget Prabhas’ starrer is that the makers of the film are in talks with the top VFX experts of Hollywood.

Reportedly, makers have roped in specialists of ‘Avatar’ and ‘Star Wars’ fame to execute the visual effects in the epic period actioner. Also, the film will be entirely filmed in green mat technology.

Last week, it was announced that Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan will portray the role of Lankesh – the antagonist. Saif will join the cast to essay the most intelligent demon that walked the face of the earth thousands of years ago.

‘Adipurush’ will be a screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. The pan-India project will be shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously.

Earlier, director Om Raut revealed that Prabhas has to undergo physical transformation to essay the ambitious character of Lord Ram. To get the look of Adipurush correct, it’s said that Prabhas is working on his physique and will learn archery.

Prabhas adopts 1650 acres of reserve forest

Currently, Prabhas is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Radhe Shyam’ alongside Pooja Hegde. The upcoming film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

Prabhas also has a film with actress Deepika Padukone.