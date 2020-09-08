Prabhas adopts 1650 acres of reserve forest

Prabhas Photograph:( Twitter )
‘Baahubali’ actor Prabhas is going green!
The actor recently adopted 1650 acres of Khajipalli urban Forest Block near Dundigal.
This is part of the Green India Challenge initiated by MP J Santosh Kumar inspired by the Keera forest development initiative.
Prabhas and MP Santosh along with the Forest Minister laid the foundation Stone for Eco Park and viewed the forest from a temporary view point.
The Urban Eco Park will be named in the memory of Prabhas’ father U.V.S Raju.
Prabhas has also donated Rs 2 crore and said he would contribute more based on the progress and requirements.