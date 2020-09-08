Prabhas adopts 1650 acres of reserve forest

‘Baahubali’ actor Prabhas is going green!

The actor recently adopted 1650 acres of Khajipalli urban Forest Block near Dundigal.

This is part of the Green India Challenge initiated by MP J Santosh Kumar inspired by the Keera forest development initiative.

Prabhas and MP Santosh along with the Forest Minister laid the foundation Stone for Eco Park and viewed the forest from a temporary view point.

The Urban Eco Park will be named in the memory of Prabhas’ father U.V.S Raju.

Prabhas has also donated Rs 2 crore and said he would contribute more based on the progress and requirements.