Deepika Padukone and Prabhas team up for Nag Ashwin's upcoming science-fiction

Deepika Padukone is all set to make her Telugu debut with 'Baahubali' star Prabhas from Nag Ashwin science-fiction, which is tentatively called 'Prabhas 21'.



On Sunday, the makers revealed they’ve roped in the actress and shared a video on Youtube which shows the actress still from her different movies.



The official twitter handle of Vyjayanthi Movies wrote, "Deepika Padukone, welcome on board! Thrilled to have you be a part of this incredible adventure."

Vyjayanthi Movies, the biggest Telugu film production company, will also mark 50th-anniversary with the special venture and the movie will be a high budget multilingual film.



Taking to Instagram, the Deepika also shared the good news with her fans and wrote, "Beyond Thrilled!Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey..."

The film will go on floors in April next year with an expected release in 2022, meanwhile the pre-production work of the film will start once the COVID-19 lockdown comes to an end.

On the work front, Prabhas currently waiting for his upcoming project 'Radhe Shyam', and Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar 'Chhapaak'.