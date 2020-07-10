Presenting the first look of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s new film ‘Radhe Shyam’

Telugu superstar Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s new film has been titled ‘Radhe Shyam’. Prabhas shared the first poster of the film on his Instagram page on Friday.



The film has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.



The poster of the film shows Prabhas and Pooja in an embrace with waves crashing around them in a fiery landscape.

"This is for you, my fans! Hope you like it", Prabhas captioned the image.

Pooja took to the comment section and wrote, "For all those fans who patiently waited!"

The two actors had earlier teased the poster announcement on social media on Wednesday.

The film will see a theatrical release in 2021. It will be released in four languages -- Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, and Sathyan also feature in the cast of the film, which wrapped up an important schedule in Georgia earlier this year.



Prabhas’ last outing on the big screen was bilingual ‘Saaho’ which co-starred Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh. The film was panned by the critics but was loved by the audience and declared a hit.