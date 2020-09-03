Saif Ali Khan to play Ravan in Prabhas starrer 'Adipurush'

In what can be termed as a casting coup of sorts, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has joined the cast of upcoming period drama 'Adipurush'. The film stars Telugu superstar Prabhas in the lead role.



Directed by Om Raut, the three-part series is reportedly based on the epic Ramayan. While Prabhas will play Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan has been cast to play the character of Lankesh which is inspired from the character Raavan.



The announcement of Saif Ali Khan joining the cast was made by Raut himself on social media. Raut took to Twitter and wrote, “7000 years ago existed the world’s most intelligent demon! #Adipurush” (sic).

Raut and Saif Ali Khan also collaborated in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. The film had Ajay Devgn playing the title role while Saif played the antagonist. Saif earned critical praise for his performance in the film. Read the review of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero' here.



'Adipurush' is slated to go under production early 2021. Prabhas has reportedly started prepping for his role. There has been no announcement so far on who will play the female lead in the film.