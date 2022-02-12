Snoop Dogg’s spokesperson rubbishes woman’s sexual assault allegations, calls it a meritless "shakedown"

Calling a meritless "shakedown", the American rapper Snoop Dogg’s spokesperson has rubbished the allegations of an unidentified woman, who has filed a civil lawsuit after accusing him of sexual assault and battery when she attended one of his concerts in 2013. On Wednesday, the lawsuit was filed.

This comes as the rapper is going to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show with other hip-hop artists near Los Angeles in some days.

Also Read: Unnamed woman accuses US rapper Snoop Dogg of sexual assault in lawsuit

The musician "has never had any sexual encounter" with the woman and the allegations were "simply meritless," said the spokesperson for Snoop Dogg.

"They appear to be part of a self-enrichment shakedown scheme to extort Snoop Dogg right before he performs during this Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show," the spokesperson added.

"What is clear is that this shakedown scheme is disgraceful. This attempt to use the courts to advance this scheme is shameful too, and does a disservice to real victims who deserve to be believed," the spokesperson further said.

Also Read: Is Rihanna expecting twins? Gigi Hadid clarifies her comment that caused confusion

The woman has been described as a model, dancer, host and actress, who worked with Snoop Dogg, though the spokesperson said she never worked for the artist.

The lawsuit has been filed in the Central District of California against Calvin Broadus aka Snoop Dogg.

(With inputs from agencies)