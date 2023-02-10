RuPaul's Drag Race all set to return with 90-minute episodes on THIS date

'RuPaul’s Drag Race' season 15 started premiering its hour-long weekly episodes on MTV on January 6. And after airing its 9th episode on February 27, the show will bring back its 90-minute episodes, starting March 10. The show shared the official announcement on Thursday via an Instagram post.

This season, we saw 16 queens, including Jax, Salina Estitties, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Luxx Noir London, Sasha Colby, Loosey LaDuca, Anetra, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Robin Fierce, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Amethyst, TikTok famous sibling duo Sugar and Spice, Aura Mayari, Irene Dubois, and Princess Poppy, entering the completion to compete for the top spot.

The 16 drag queens will face off against each other in various categories such as fashion, acting, comedy and more. The winner will get a $200,000 cash prize and the title of America’s 15th Drag Superstar.

The season has opened to great ratings. So far, we got to see a lip sync battle between Sugar and Spice to Pat Benatar’s 'You Better Run' and the noteworthy confrontation between Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Sasha, Luxx Noir London, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Babydoll Foxx, and Malaysia.