Akshay Kumar performs Bhangra with Mohanlal at Jaipur wedding; watch viral video

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Mollywood megastar Mohanlal's camaraderie is making waves on the internet. The two recently attended a wedding in Jaipur and performed bhangra together. The adorable moment of their bromance got captured on the lens and the actor shared it online along with a sweet caption.

While sharing the now-viral clip on his official Instagram handle, Kumar penned a note, which read, "I’ll forever remember this dance with you @mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment."

Check out Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal's viral video below!

According to reports, the wedding festivities of Disney Head K Madhavan's son were held at Rambagh palace, Jaipur. Other celebs who attended the wedding were Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aamir Khan and Karan Johar.

On the movie front, Kumar was last seen in 'Ram Setu'. He also gave a cameo appearance in 'An Action Hero'. Next, he will feature in 'Selfiee' as Vijay Kumar. He also has 'OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in the pipeline.