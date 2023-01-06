Prince Harry admits he Googled wife Meghan Markle's 'love scenes' from 'Suits'
In his new memoir, 'Spare', Prince Harry has revealed that he made the mistake of Googling and watching some of wife Meghan Markle's sex scenes from the popular legal drama 'Suits'.
Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' has been creating news even before it hit the stands. Harry's book has given detailed accounts of his troubled relationship with his older brother Prince William. Harry also admitted having regrets over watching his wife Meghan Markle's steamy sex scenes from her show 'Suits'. Markle quit acting after she announced her engagement to Prince Harry in 2018. Markle played one of the leads of legal drama Suits.
In 'Spare', the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex that he made the mistake of 'Googling' and watching some of her 'love scenes online' when he had first started dating Markle.
Harry states he regretted it almost immediately.
"I’d witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room," Harry wrote in the memoir. "I didn’t need to see such things live."
The Duke joked that he needed "electric shock therapy" to stop thinking about the love scenes featuring Markle.
Markle had starred in the US series for seven seasons from June 2011 to April 2018 and gained stardom thanks to the success of the show. She played attorney Rachel Zane while Patrick J Adams portrayed her love interest and eventual husband Mike Ross.
Harry also recounted William and Kate's reaction when they first learned that he was dating Markle. Harry and Meghan were first romantically linked in the summer of 2016.
Harry wrote that he was taken aback when the 40-year-old Prince of Wales allegedly told him to "f*** off'.
"I was baffled until Willy and Kate explained that they were regular — nay, religious — viewers of ‘Suits,'" he claimed.
"All this time I’d thought Willy and Kate might not welcome Meg into the family, but now I had to worry about them hounding her for an autograph," he wrote. William and Kate reportedly barraged Harry with multiple questions about Markle.
Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' hits stands on January 10. In the book, Harry claimed that Prince William physically assaulted him on one occasion. He has also revealed that it was William and Kate who had suggested him to wear the controversial Nazi uniform.