'It made me feel different': Prince Harry admits trying cocaine when young

Another huge revelation has tumbled out of Prince Harry's soon-to-be-published autobiography titled 'Spare'. The Duke of Sussex admitted to trying cocaine when he was 17, according to Sky News.

The publication said it managed to get its hands on a copy of Harry's book after a Spanish version mistakenly went on sale in Spain.

"It wasn't very fun, and it didn't make me feel especially happy as seems to happen to others, but it did make me feel different, and that was my main objective. To feel. To be different," wrote Harry in the book.

"Of course I had been taking cocaine at that time. At someone's house, during a hunting weekend, I was offered a line, and since then I had consumed some more."

Harry admitted it has his rogue phase as a teenager and that he would have done anything to alter the 'pre-established' order.

"I was a seventeen-year-old willing to try almost anything that would alter the pre-established order. At least, that's what I was trying to convince myself of. At that time, I was as capable of lying to myself as I had lied to that staff member."

This is not the first major disclosure by Prince Harry in his book which comes out in five days' time. Notably, in one of the sections of the book, Harry claimed that his brother Prince William hit him and pushed him to the floor after describing Meghan Markle as “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.

“It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripped my necklace, and knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

Despite penning the rough moments between the duo, Prince harry during the publicity tour of the book has claimed that he would like to have his 'father and brother back'.

"It never needed to be this way," said Harry in an excerpt from his interview with ITV's Tom Bradby, due to be released this Sunday.

"They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile. I would like to get my father back; I would like to have my brother back."

