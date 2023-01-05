Prince Harry reveals William hit him and pushed him to the floor over Meghan Markle

Prince Harry continues to drop explosive details of his fight with elder brother Prince William and the “institution” (read British monarchy) ahead of the release of his memoir “Spare”. In a passage from the memoir, which is now going viral, it’s mentioned that Prince William hit Harry and pushed him to the floor after describing the latter's wife as “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.

Prince Harry said that he tried to get William a glass of water, but instead, he “came at me.”

“It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripped my necklace, and knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out,” said Prince Harry in the passage.

William then left and said, “You don’t need to tell Meg about this.”

Harry then writes that Meghan Markle, his wife, noticed the “scrapes and bruises” and she “was terribly sad.”

Harry’s memoir comes out on January 10. In a statement, he said that he is “excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”