Ahead of autobiography release Prince Harry says he wants his father and brother back

Prince Harry is back in the media limelight once again and this time for his soon-to-be-published memoir. During the publicity of the book, Harry hinted at reconciliation and said he would like to have his 'father and brother back'.

"It never needed to be this way," said Harry in an excerpt from his interview with ITV's Tom Bradby, due to be released this Sunday.

"They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile. I would like to get my father back; I would like to have my brother back," added the Duke of Sussex.

In the clips released, Harry without referring to anyone in particular added that he and his wife Meghan Markle were brandished as the villains.

"They feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains."

In another interview with CBS's Anderson Cooper, Harry claimed that the royal family had refused to support him and his wife as they raised grievances against the monarchy.

"When we're being told for the last six years, 'We can't put a statement out to protect you,' but you do it for other members of the family, there comes a point when silence is betrayal," said Harry.

Both Harry and Markle have received negative press for their relentless attacks on the monarchy and royal family despite stepping out of royal duties willingly in 2020. The couple lives in California with their two young kids but has been in and around the UK for various commitments.

The pair caught a lot of flak for their recent two-part Netflix docuseries titled 'Harry and Meghan where the Duke of Sussex accused his brother Prince William of rude behaviour, among other things.

Such was the reaction to the docuseries that almost half of Britons wanted Harry to be stripped of his princely title in a recent poll conducted by YouGov on behalf of The Times.

As per the poll, 44 per cent of the people think Harry should be stripped of the title, while 32 per cent feel that there is no need to take his title back.

Harry's autobiography titled Spare comes out on January 10 and the interviews will go live two days prior to it.

(With inputs from agencies)