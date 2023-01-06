Prince Harry claims William and Kate told him to wear controversial Nazi costume in 2005

Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' is yet to hit the stands but the book is already making headlines thanks to its explosive content. In his book, which hits the stand on January 10, Harry has claimed that his brother Prince William and his sister-in-law Kate Middleton encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform at a costume party in 2005. Harry was 20 years old at that time.



According to a report on Page six, Harry reportedly has written that William and Kate had 'howled with laughter' when they had seen him in the Nazi outfit. Harry's photo of wearing a military shirt and red swastika armband holding a drink and a cigarette had made headlines back in 2005 and several had deemed his costume as 'inappropriate and insensitive'.



In the book, Harry claims that he debated between dressing as a Nazi or a pilot for the 'Native and Colonial'-themed costume party. Prince William also attended, dressed as a lion.



"I phoned Willy and Kate, and asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said," Harry writes, saying he brought the costume home and tried it on. "They both howled. Worse than Willy's leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point."



In later years, Harry expressed deep remorse over the offensive outfit and called it "one of the biggest mistakes of my life," during a moment in the 'Harry & Meghan' docuseries on Netflix in December 2022.



"All I wanted to do was make it right," he added. And while he "could've just ignored it and probably made the same mistakes over and over again," he learned from the experience.