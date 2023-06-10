A fun day out! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha spotted at IND vs AUS WTC Final

Actor Parineeti Chopra and her fiancé, AAP leader Raghav Chadha, are continuing with their cricket enthusiasm in London. The couple recently attended the India vs Australia World Test Championship final at the Oval. Earlier, the two were spotted at an IPL match in Mohali days before getting engaged to each other.

A fun day out

In some pictures uploaded by Instagram fan accounts, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha can be seen sitting next to each other in the audience. For the day outing, the actor wore a white dress with a classy green blazer and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Raghav kept it casual in a blue sweater, black pants and black sunglasses.



Several photos and videos of Raghav and Parineeti posing with their fans on the streets of London also went viral on Instagram.

Following weeks of rumours that the two were dating each other, Parineeti made their relationship official on Instagram on May 13. She posted photos from their engagement ceremony and wrote, ‘Everything I prayed for... I said yes!’



They will be reportedly getting married by the end of this year. As per the latest update, the couple has started looking for wedding venues. Rajasthan is at the top of their wedding destination list.

Parineeti goes venue hunting in Rajasthan

The Hasee toh Phasee actress was recently in Udaipur and Kishangarh, followed by Jaipur. While she went alone to Udaipur, she was joined by her fiancé Raghav for the rest of the tour in Rajasthan.



According to Shikha Saxena, Deputy Director of the Tourism Department, Udaipur, Parineeti was inquiring about the weather in Udaipur and the timing of the onset of monsoon and winter. "She had September in her mind. I told her that we have a late monsoon, so it would be rainy till the last week of September. At that instance, she looked at her PA and noted down the information,'' Shikha said.



Some of the latest reports claimed that they will most likely tie the knot at The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur. Nothing has been confirmed yet.