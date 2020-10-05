Oscar-winning film 'The Silence of the Lambs' house is on sale for this whopping amount

Since it’s the month of Halloween, we have some spooky news for you.

Remember the award-winning film ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ that gave all of us the creeps? The house in which the movie was filmed is now up for sale!

The Silence of The Lambs house is up for grabs for $300,000. The house is located in Perryopolis, an hour outside of Pittsburgh. It is situated on 1.76 acres of land that lies along the Youghiogheny River.

The three-story Princess Anne Victorian served as the home of insane serial killer Buffalo Bill in the film.

‘The Silence of the Lambs’ won seven Academy Awards in 1992, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Anthony Hopkins, Best Actress for Jodie Foster, and Best Director for Johnathan Demme.

It was about a FBI trainee Clarice Starling, who seeks to apprehend serial killer Buffalo Bill. She enlists the help of the imprisoned cannibal and serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter to draw a psychological profile of her quarry.

