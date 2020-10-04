Sofia Vergara to Gal Gadot: Meet the world's highest-paid actresses 2020
Forbes released its annual list highest-paid actresses in the world. This year, Sofia Vergara takes the top spot, that was last year owned by Scarlett Johansson.
Sofia Vergara
'Modern Family' star Sofia Vergara takes the top spot this year. Sofia who was at second place last year earned a whopping $43 million in the past 12 months.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie takes the second spot at this year Forbes list. Angelina took the big spot with $35 million thanks to her $200 million paychecks for her upcoming role in Marvel's 'Eternals'.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Gal Gadot
'Wonder Women' actor Gal Gadot is the third-highest paid actress of 2020 with $31.5 million. Gadot first made the at Forbeshighest-paid actresses list in 2018, taking 10 spot with $10 m.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy is on number 4, McCarthy earned an estimated $25 million. She has been featured multiple times in annual rankings of the highest-paid actresses in the world.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep took the fifth spot in Forbes list. The actor earned an impressive $24 million in 2020. Streep starrer comedy show 'Let Them All Talk', which was sold to HBO Max for $33 million.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt is up at sixth position this year with a whopping earning of $22.5 million. Her first 'A Quiet Place' grossed $341 million on a $17 million budget, and Blunt negotiated an eight-figure upfront salary on the sequel, that has been postponed to the next year.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Nicole Kidman
The Australian-American actress Nicole Kidman dropped from the fourth positon to the seventh. The actor joined Ryan Murphy’s 'The Prom' on Netflix, which paid her a big dollar check. She also earned well from her upcoming miniseries on HBO, 'The Undoing'.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Ellen Pompeo
From the 10th position last year, Ellen Pompeo is up to the eight position. Ellen Pompeo earns $550,000 per episode from her role in medical drama 'Grey's Anatomy'. Her net worth came out to be $19 million.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Elisabeth Moss
Elisabeth Moss dropped down from the seventh position to the ninth. Moss is said to have the net worth of $16 million. Hulu paid actress $1 million per episode for 'The Handmaid's Tale'. She also shared in the profits of 'Invisible Man'.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Viola Davis
Viola Davis is the only black actress in the star-studded list. This year, Viola made her debut to the top 10 actors. Netflix paid her big amount checks for her role in 'How to Get Away with Murder' and 'Ma Rainey' in Netflix’s film