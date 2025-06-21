/Madras High Court issues notice against Nani and HIT 3 team in copyright case

After news broke that a case had been filed against actor Nani and five others at the Madras High Court for allegedly copying the main plot of writer Vimala Velan's registered scripts for HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3), the court has now issued a formal notice to the filmmakers. Velan has alleged that the film’s storyline mirrors that of her scripts Agent 11 (2021) and Agent V (2022). She submitted drafts of both to the court and claimed to have sent a copy of the script to Nani on August 8, 2022, in hopes of collaborating, but received no response.

Writer demands profit share

Vimala also stated that she filed a complaint with the South Indian Film Writers' Association soon after the film’s release, submitting proof, but no action was taken. She is now demanding a 20 per cent share of the movie’s profits. HIT 3, written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, has grossed over ₹120 crores ($13.8 million) since its theatrical release on 1 May.

The official court notice states, “HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3) was an adaptation of her registered script and to permanently restrain the respondents from assigning any further rights of the movie and from committing any further acts of infringement."

What is HIT 3 about?

Each entry in the HIT franchise is a stand-alone film that centres on members of the elite Homicide Investigation Team (HIT), tasked with solving complex murder cases across India. In HIT 3, Nani portrays Arjun Sarkaar, a police officer from Jammu and Kashmir investigating a series of gruesome murders. His investigation leads him to a group of psychopaths who call themselves CTK: Capture, Torture, Kill. Although Arjun and his team ultimately bring them down, a fourth instalment is teased in the post-credit scene of the movie.