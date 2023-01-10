Love Island 2023 Winter Season 9: Release date, full cast list, host, date, where to watch, banned item & more

Love Island UK is returning for a winter season, which is exciting news after an incredible season of Love Island Australia finished in December. That's right, in Season 9 of the best dating show on TV, a slew of attractive, single Islanders will travel abroad in an effort to find love. Check out all the information, including the contestants' profiles, the location where the season is being recorded, the host, the prohibited objects, and more. Also know the profile of the new host after the previous host left the show in a surprise turn of events in August 2022.

Where will Love Island be filmed?

According to multiple reports, the 2023 season of The Love Island will take place at what is being referred to as an "eco-retreat" in South Africa's Franschhoek wine valley. The initial season of UK Winter Love Island was recorded in an opulent mansion in Cape Town, South Africa, but this time around, our single people will not be going there.

Who will host Love Island 2023?

The next series of UK Love Island will be the second winter edition of the hit dating show, this time hosted by Maya Jama. Maya Jama will replace Laura Whitmore as the host of the popular ITV reality programme. In August 2022, the Irish presenter Whitmore abruptly departed the show. Since the program's start in 2015 with the late Caroline Flack in charge, Maya Jama will be the third host to take over.

When will Love Island 2023 start?

Love Island will start on Monday, 16 January with the first episode airing at 9 pm.

Where to watch Love Island 2023?

Love Island 2023 will air on ITV 2 channel. ITV made the announcement for the airing of the show on its social media handle. The caption by ITV post which the network shared on 4 January read, we are ready to crack on !!

Full list of contestants, lineup for Love Island winter season 2023?

1. Tanya Manhenga

Tanya expects the princess treatment, but will she find her prince in the villa? 👑 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ZaPvDTRRsk — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 10, 2023 ×

The 22-year-old Liverpool-based influencer and student of biomedical science is seeking for a relationship. She mentioned that she is single and that she hopes that being in a villa with so many different individuals would help her figure out what kind of person she might want. Guys that don't wear socks in the house and guys in the bathtub with no bubbles are Manhenga's pet peeves.

2. Kai Fagan

The Manchester teacher, 24, has acknowledged that he has high expectations. He made it clear that he is single by choice and seeking the right woman. The Burnage RFC Rugby player, a Jamaican, stated his friends and family would characterise him as chilled, very Impulsive, caring and a good guy.

3. Lana Jenkins

The 25-year-old Luton makeup artist has experience with television; when she was 6 years old as at the time she made an appearance on ITV's Benidorm. According to her, she tends to fall in love quickly and realise whether she might be in love with that person. If everything is going well, she will likely tell that person she loves them in about a week, she added.

4. Anna-May Robey

The 20-year-old Welsh payroll administrator admits she wants a boyfriend and is at the villa in search of romance. I've been unmarried for a while, Robey remarked, adding, her mother nags her lot to find a boyfriend.

5. Ron Hall

The 25-year-old financial expert plans to spice up the villa with his charm and good humour. In addition, Hall disclosed that a football injury when he was 8 years old left him blind in one eye.

6. Will Young

Farmer Will, a TikTok influencer, will be a part of this year's Love Island contestants. The 23-year-old is well-known for posting films about his life on the farm and has more than a million followers on the network. Young expressed his reasons for going to the Villa, saying that because he was raised on a farm, it has been challenging to balance relationships and work and that Love Island will offer him time away from the farm to focus exclusively on finding love.

7. Tanyel Revan

The 26-year-old hair stylist thinks she's humorous and confident. She admitted that Channing Tatum is her celebrity obsession and that she hates handsome guys since their personalities are never good.

8. Shaq Muhammad

The 24-year-old Londoner who works as an airport security officer has had bad luck with women thus far. He said that he had not had the best luck in his prior relationships and decided to go to the beach in the hopes of meeting his true love.

9. Olivia Hawkins

The 27-year-old ring girl and actress is seeking love after having never been in a relationship before. Hawkins claimed that since she has never been in a committed relationship. The 27 years old thinks that she is now prepared to have a family and, ideally, meet her true love.

10. Haris Namani

The 21-year-old TV salesman from Doncaster believes that Love Island is his greatest chance to meet the perfect woman. He stated that he is entering Love Island since it is evident he has not discovered the ideal one on his own.

Which items are banned from Love Island

Mobile phones, WiFi, beauty products, Books, magazines or newspapers, fake tan, branded clothes, clocks and watches and excessive food and drinks are banned from Love Island.