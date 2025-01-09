Britain's Prince William admired his wife, Kate Middleton's strength as he wished her on the 43rd birthday. The Prince of Wales took to X on Thursday to share a black-and-white photo of Kate.



Alongside the photo clicked by Matt Porteous, William wrote, "To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you've shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W."

To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W pic.twitter.com/VIW5v2aKlu — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 9, 2025

The royal family also shared a beautiful photo of the Princess of Wales as they wished her on her birthday.

Happy Birthday to The Princess of Wales! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/AaLOjsbOPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 9, 2025



For those coming in late, Kate Middleton announced in March 2024 that she was undergoing treatment for cancer. The Princess had abdominal surgery in January 2024. Kate maintained a low profile the entire of 2024 and made rare appearances in the later part of the year.

Kate Middleton's birthday celebration

It's believed Kate will be spending her birthday with her family at her home in Windsor. Her birthday falls on the same day as the state funeral of former US President Jimmy Carter.

William’s uncle, the Duke of Edinburgh, will travel to Washington, DC, and represent King Charles rather than the heir to the throne, as has often been the custom for the funerals of American leaders.



William is expected to stay with his family and celebrate Kate's special day.

Kate's fans have also been sharing their birthday wishes.



"Many happy returns of the day!" one person said on X. Another commented, "Wishing Catherine the happiest of birthdays today. May today and the next year be wonderful for her. Much love to the Princess."



A third fan gushed, "I love the princess of Wales so much. She is an angel," while someone else wrote, "Happy Birthday, Princess of Wales! Wishing you a wonderful day filled with love and joy."

