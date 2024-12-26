Kate Middleton seems to have put the difficult phase of her life behind her as she participated in a cherished royal family tradition. On December 25, the Princess Of Wales, 42, joined her husband Prince William, and their children- Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 — as well as other members of the royal family — for the traditional Christmas Day walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate. The royal family usually spend Christmas at the estate each year.



The past year has been tough for Kate as she has battled cancer-related treatment and remained away from the public eye mostly.



Kate Middleton gets emotional during Christmas 2024 carol service

Advertisment

Kate takes part in Christmas celebrations

Kate, holding hands with her youngest son, Louis, wore a festive green Alexander McQueen coat, which she had previously worn during a visit to Leeds in January 2023. She paired the coat with a matching fascinator and scarf, along with black gloves and boots.



The walk was led by King Charles and Queen Camilla as they smiled and waved at people lined the route, eager to catch a glimpse of the royal family. Kate too smiled at them, shook hands, accepted armfuls of flowers and knelt down to speak with young children.

Kate Middleton, Prince William share annual Christmas card after a 'brutal year'



This year’s holiday appearance is especially meaningful for Kate after what has been a tumultuous 2024 that began with a planned abdominal surgery in January. In March she announced in a video message that she had been diagnosed with cancer. The type was not disclosed. Kate wasn’t seen in an official capacity until June’s Trooping the Colour, celebrating the official birthday of her father-in-law King Charles, who was also diagnosed with cancer this year.



Both Kate and Charles’ respective types and stages of cancer remain unknown to the public.

In a year mostly spent dedicated to her health, Kate was rarely seen at official royal engagements, save for Trooping the Colour and a July appearance at Wimbledon alongside daughter Charlotte and sister Pippa Middleton.

Advertisment

Cancer-hit King Charles hails doctors in Christmas speech

On Sept. 9, Kate released a second video message, this time announcing that she had completed chemotherapy treatment. Though she hasn't fully resumed royal duties, in October she visited Southport, England with William and stepped out for Remembrance events in November; on Dec. 6, she hosted her annual Together at Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey, and continued her return to public life with the Dec. 25 outing.



In November, Prince William said that 2024 has been "the hardest year in my life": "It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life...I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it's been brutal.”