New Delhi, India

It was an emotional moment for Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, as she concluded her much-anticipated “Together At Christmas” carol concert. This was her fourth annual service, which she braved with a pleasant smile on her face as she recently completed preventative chemotherapy for cancer.

The service, which was filmed at Westminster Abbey earlier this month, was attended by members of the royal family, including her husband Prince William and their children George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Kate Middleton greeted everyone with a smile

Kate looked ravishing in a red and black outfit. Cameras zoomed on her face during the last carol at the end of her service as Kate looked visibly moved and was possibly in tears. The final carol being played was “Hark The Herald Angels Sing”.

As she continued to sing alongside her children, Kate looked emotional during the closing minutes of the service.

At the start of her annual carol concert, Kate called for people to “slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all” and turn to “love, not fear”.

Kate’s message to fans

The annual service was broadcast with a special festive message from the royal. In her moving speech, she spoke about the importance of love and empathy.

This outing of Kate’s was special in many ways as it was one of the few times she made a public appearance ever since she’s been diagnosed of cancer.

Kate said, “Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year, it is a time for presents, tinsel and mince pies, but it's also a time to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all. It is when we stop and take ourselves away from the pressures of daily life, that we find the space to live our lives with an open heart, with love, kindness and forgiveness, so much of what the Christmas spirit is all about.”

“The Christmas story encourages us to consider the experiences and feelings of others. It also reflects our own vulnerabilities and reminds us of the importance of giving and receiving empathy, as well as just how much we need each other in spite of our differences. Above all else, it encourages us to turn to love, not fear.”

Her message was told in the form of a voice-over played at the start of the “Together at Christmas” carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

Kate in red and black

For the occasion, the Princess of Wales dressed in an elegant Alexander McQueen red coat, featuring a statement black bow, which she teamed with black Ralph Lauren boots.