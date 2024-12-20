New Delhi

It has been a difficult year for Prince William and Kate Middleton and their family amid Kate's cancer treatment. But the royal couple are moving past the difficulties this holiday season together. On Thursday, the couple shared their family Christmas card on social media—an annual ritual they have been observing ever since they married in 2012.

On their official Instagram page, a short video showed the card sitting on a table in front of a Christmas tree, with digital snow falling. The photo on the card features the Prince and Princess of Wales with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year," the message inside read.

The family usually shares a new photo for their annual Christmas card. This year they opted for a pre-existing image taken from the video released earlier this year in September announcing the conclusion of Middleton’s chemotherapy treatment.

"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes," the princess had said in a heartfelt video announcing the news back then. "I am, however, looking forward to returning to work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

Since then Middleton has gradually been increasing her public appearances after taking a break for her cancer treatment.

Earlier this month, she hosted her annual "Together at Christmas" concert, first organized in 2021 as a way to honor people and organizations that went above and beyond in their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the event, Kate looked cheerful in a long red coat with a black bow at the collar.

Prince William's father, King Charles III, has also been battling cancer this year.

In November, Prince William got candid about the family's rough year during an interview with reporters in Cape Town, South Africa. "It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life," William said, according to People Magazine.

"But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done," William said. "But, from a personal family point of view, it's been, yeah, it's been brutal."

(With inputs from agencies)