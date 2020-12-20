'The Crown' actor Gillian Anderson & creator Peter Morgan split after dating for four years: Report



'The Crown' Creator Peter Morgan and Emmy Award-winner actress Gillian Anderson, who stars in the show's fourth season, have reportedly split up after dating for four years.

According to a report in Daily Mail, Morgan and Anderson started dating in 2016. They were supportive of each other's careers. Morgan was often seen at Anderson's first nights, and they would frequently be spotted together on the awards season circuit in Los Angeles and London.

As per the report, the break-up is amicable and both remain, great friends. A source described Morgan and Anderson as both having "highly demanding schedules."

Anderson played a noted performance as former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the fourth season of Netflix's 'The Crown,' which premiered in November.



The latest season follows the British royal family from the late-1970s through the '90s and portrays Thatcher's rise to power, as well as her relationship with the Queen, which is depicted in the show as tense. Read the review here.

Anderson recently spoke about her relationship with Morgan. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar UK she said that they had "boundaries" in relation to their involvement with 'The Crown.'



In another interview, the actor said that she and Morgan had agreed not to talk about 'The Crown' when they weren't on set.

"We made a pact that we weren't going to talk about it at all," Anderson told TV Week. "I wasn't allowed to talk with him or express opinions about the scripts, and he wasn't allowed to express opinions about my performance."



"Somehow we managed to stick to it, which is unbelievable because neither of us can keep from expressing our opinions the rest of the time," Anderson added.