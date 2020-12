Prince Philip called Prince Charles 'Bloody Weak'

In S2, they have shown the relationship of Prince Phillip and his son Prince Charles, and how Prince Philip appeared to be cold and distant towards him and called his son "bloody weak".

Just after the season was aired, a Royal insider said, "The queen realizes that many who watch 'The Crown' take it as an accurate portrayal of the royal family and she cannot change that... she was very upset by the way Prince Philip is depicted as being a father insensitive to his son's well-being. She was particularly annoyed at a scene in which Philip has no sympathy for a plainly upset Charles while he is flying him home from Scotland. That simply did not happen."

