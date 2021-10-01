On International Coffee Day, let’s take a look at its benefits

Over the years, studies have suggested that people who consume coffee have a lower risk of experiencing severe health hazards.



So, in order to celebrate International Coffee Day, let's take a look at the health benefits coffee can provide:



ENHANCED ENERGY LEVELS AND MAKE ONE SMARTER



As we all know, coffee contains the stimulant caffeine which also happens to be the most consumed psychoactive substance in the world. When caffeine reaches your brain, neurotransmitters such as norepinephrine and dopamine increase, which ultimately lead to enhanced firing of neurons. Controlled study on humans have shown coffee intake boosts mood and memory, too.

HELP BURN THOSE CALORIES



Studies have shown that caffeine has fat-burning properties and can enhance your metabolic rate by 3-11 per cent. Other studies have claimed that caffeine can increase fat-burning by 10 per cent amongst the obese population and by 29 per cent among thin people.

IMPROVES PHYSICAL PERFORMANCE



Coffee increases epinephrine (adrenaline) levels in our blood, which is the fight-or-flight hormone and prepares the body for physical exertion. Thus, improving one's physical performance by 11-12 per cent.



HOME TO NUTRIENTS



Caffeine is home to various nutrients, such as Riboflavin, Pantothenic acid, Manganese and potassium and Magnesium and niacin. Although they are present in small amounts, it still matters when a person consumes more than one cup of coffee a day and the number shoots up.

HELPS KEEP TYPE 2 DIABETES AT BAY



Studies have shown that those who drink coffee, are at a significantly lower risk of getting Type 2 diabetes. As per a mega review of 18 studies involving 457,900 people (approx.) , each daily cup of coffee was associated with a 7% reduced risk of type 2 diabetes.

