Experts reveal how maternal nutrition can mitigate birth defect risks

Maternal nutrition plays a pivotal role in reducing the risk of birth defects, making it a critical aspect of prenatal care. The nutrients a mother consumes during pregnancy are the building blocks for her baby's development and deficiencies can lead to serious congenital abnormalities. Moreover, a well-balanced diet helps mothers decrease the chance of developing gestational diabetes and other metabolic conditions that can contribute to birth defects and complications during pregnancy.

Speaking exclusively to WION, Ms Divya Malik (Senior Nutritionist at Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital- Chirag Enclave, New Delhi) said, "Maternal nutrition is the cornerstone of a healthy pregnancy. Ensuring that expectant mothers receive proper nutrients and maintain a well-balanced diet can significantly reduce the risk of birth defects and promote the well-being of both the mother and her baby. It highlights the importance of prenatal education and healthcare to support mothers in making informed dietary choices during this critical period."

Adding to it, Dr Nishi Singh (Head of Fertility at Prime IVF) shared, "Maternal nutrition is an essential component of a successful pregnancy. Each bit of food a woman consumes shapes the physique of the fetus. A well-balanced diet high in essential nutrients is, undoubtedly, essential for ensuring a good start and lowering the risk of birth defects. As a medical professional, I emphasise the crucial role of maternal nutrition since a mother's diet is the foundation of her baby's development, and every nutrient-rich choice she makes protects her child from potential abnormalities. It highlights the significant role that women have in shaping how the baby will grow up in health."

Here are some key reasons why maternal nutrition is of paramount importance in preventing birth defects:

Proper Growth: Maternal nutrition is critical for ensuring that the baby grows at a healthy rate. Inadequate maternal nutrition can lead to low birth weight and preterm birth, both of which increase the risk of birth defects.

Healthy Lifestyle Choices: Proper nutrition is often linked to other healthy lifestyle choices such as avoiding smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and illicit drug use. These behaviours can contribute to birth defects and are best avoided during pregnancy.

Maternal Health: Maternal nutrition is not only about the baby's health but also about the mother's well-being. A healthy mother is better equipped to carry a pregnancy to full term and provide optimal conditions for her baby's development.

Immune System Support: A well-balanced diet strengthens the mother's immune system, reducing the likelihood of infections during pregnancy. Infections like rubella and cytomegalovirus can cause birth defects if contracted during pregnancy.

Dr Nisha further added, "A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean meats, whole grains, and important nutrients such as folate, iron, calcium, and omega-3 fatty acids must be prioritised. Even while a balanced diet is preferred, prenatal vitamins can help to compensate for nutritional deficiencies. The vital vitamins, minerals, and folic acid she incorporates into her diet are critical components for her baby's proper growth, especially during the first trimester, when the risk of birth defects is greatest. These nutrients play an important role in the development of critical organs and systems. Low-impact exercises, such as swimming or walking, can help maintain physical health, but consult your doctor before commencing any fitness plan."

