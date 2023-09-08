PCOS Awareness Month 2023: Tips for teenage girls to prevent and manage Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that emerges during the reproductive years, disrupting the usual hormone balance. It manifests as irregular periods, sometimes with extended durations or even infrequent menstruation. The primary factor in PCOS is the excessive presence of androgens, a class of hormones that disrupt hormonal equilibrium within the body. This condition leads to enlarged ovaries containing small cysts along their outer periphery.

To mark PCOS Awareness Month, Kochi-based Dr Sarala Sreedhar (Clinical Professor, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Amrita Hospital) exclusively spoke to WION and shared tips for teenage girls to prevent and manage PCOS.

Q - Can PCOS be prevented?

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is primarily influenced by genetics and hormones, making the idea of prevention a bit tricky, the medical experts said. "The origins of PCOS are intricate and multifaceted, and we're still not entirely sure about its exact cause. So, can we really prevent PCOS? Well, the short answer is - not entirely. Many cases of PCOS have a genetic component, often running in families. If you have a family member, like your mother or sister, who has PCOS, this might increase your chances of developing the condition too. It's like having a genetic predisposition. However, it doesn't guarantee that you'll definitely get PCOS," Dr Sarala shared.

"Some women only develop PCOS when they have other risk factors in play. These can include factors like obesity and diabetes (type 1 or gestational diabetes). In short, PCOS prevention isn't as simple as saying yes or no. It's more like a complex interplay of factors. Your genes might load the gun, but the environment and lifestyle choices pull the trigger," the medical expert added.

Q - Any tips teenagers can use to manage PCOS!

When it comes to polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), prevention might be a puzzle, but managing its impact is entirely within your reach, according to the medical expert. Here's how you can take control and minimise the effects of PCOS on your life.

Nourish your body: Eating nutritious foods isn't just about counting calories; it's about fueling your body with the right nutrients. Opt for colourful fruits and veggies, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. These choices can help you control your weight, stabilise your hormones, regulate your menstrual cycle, and alleviate some PCOS symptoms.

Stay active: Make a routine of regular physical exercise. Exercise has a magical way of managing PCOS by improving insulin sensitivity and helping you maintain a healthy weight.

Maintain a healthy weight: Speaking of weight, if you're carrying excess pounds, shedding them can make a significant difference. Weight loss can help improve cholesterol levels, control blood sugar, restore normal menstrual cycles, and boost fertility. It's like giving your body a fresh start.

Addressing insulin sensitivity: PCOS and insulin resistance often go hand in hand. To avoid the risk of diabetes and cardiovascular problems, it's crucial to prevent weight gain in the first place. If you are obese or already have diabetes or prediabetes, your healthcare provider may recommend metformin to enhance insulin sensitivity.

Hormone regulation: One of the problems faced by individuals with PCOS is an irregular menstrual cycle. Discuss the option of OC pills (birth control pills) with your healthcare provider. They can help regulate your hormones and menstrual cycle, slow down excess hair growth, improve acne, and even reduce your risk of cancer. It's a multi-purpose tool for managing PCOS.

Managing other problems:

Confidence boosters: PCOS might bring along unwanted guests like excess facial hair growth and acne, which can affect your confidence. Consider cosmetic treatments or consult a dermatologist for guidance on managing these concerns along with the above-mentioned lifestyle changes. Feeling good about your appearance can positively impact your mental health.

Management of the future challenge of infertility: If you're on the path to parenthood, know that PCOS can stand in your way. However, it's crucial to note that many individuals with PCOS have successfully conceived. Your healthcare provider can work with you to develop a plan tailored to your needs, which might include medications or procedures to induce ovulation.

To conclude, the doctor said, "PCOS management is a journey, not a destination. The lifestyle modifications discussed above are crucial pillars of this journey. Your healthcare provider is your trusted partner in this process, so don't hesitate to reach out for guidance. With the right strategies and support, you can take charge of your PCOS and lead a healthier, more fulfilling life."

Disclaimer: Please note that the information provided on this website is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. The content provided on this website should not be used to diagnose or treat any health problem or disease. If you have or suspect that you have a medical problem, please contact your healthcare provider immediately. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on a website.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE