Indian luxury fashion designer trolled for featuring 'unhappy models' in jewellery ad

A recent jewellery ad by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s eponymous label hasn’t gone down too well with netizens as some took to trolling him for featuring “unhappy” faces.

The fashion designer who’s known for his luxurious designs and premium fabrics for attire as well as intricately carved fine jewellery pieces is facing flak for his brand’s fine jewellery Autumn Winter 2021 collection campaign. One particular image from his campaign has been massively trolled.

While the trolls didn’t attack the designer directly, they took an issue with the usage of unhappy looking models. One said, “smile more” while another wrote, "Why are these looking so sad. Not happening.”

There were others too like, "All look in mourning” and "Seriously who wants to look like widows?" and "Has de behen.” Also read: Virgil Abloh: the man who brought the street to the catwalk

Check out the images from the campaign for yourself:

